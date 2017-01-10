Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Mankind Care

Unit 226, Telsen Centre, 55 Thomas Street, Aston,
B6 4TN
0121 241 8135
www.mankindcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Prudent Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
