Domiciliary care

Manor Community Domiciliary Care Agency

Gladstone House, Gladstone Drive, Bristol,
BS16 4RU
0117 360 0511

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Improving Prospects Ltd

Registered manager

Stacy Salisha Ibiks-Ibikunle

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
