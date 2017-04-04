Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Mansion House Residential Home

Burnham Road, Althorne,
CM3 6DR
01621 742269
www.mansionhouseresidentialhome.co.uk

About Mansion House Residential Home

Mansion House is an historic country house in Althorne, Essex, dating back to the 14th century, complete with original oak beams and a panelled hall. The house has been refurbished and converted into a care home with rooms on two floors, most of them en suite, and with some on the ground floor having patio doors overlooking the landscaped garden. All bedrooms are fitted with a TV point and nurse call systems. The home has views over the River Crouch to the front and the River Blackwater to the rear. A computer with internet access, an easy to read keyboard and screen and preloaded with Skype video calling is available. Off the conservatory lounge, there is a large patio with a sun awning.

Accommodation

  • 33Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Francis Kirk

Registered manager

Simone Walmsley

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
