Mansion House is an historic country house in Althorne, Essex, dating back to the 14th century, complete with original oak beams and a panelled hall. The house has been refurbished and converted into a care home with rooms on two floors, most of them en suite, and with some on the ground floor having patio doors overlooking the landscaped garden. All bedrooms are fitted with a TV point and nurse call systems. The home has views over the River Crouch to the front and the River Blackwater to the rear. A computer with internet access, an easy to read keyboard and screen and preloaded with Skype video calling is available. Off the conservatory lounge, there is a large patio with a sun awning.

