Nursing home

Maple Court Nursing Home

Rotherwood Drive, Rowley Park, Stafford,
ST17 9AF
01785 245556
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/maple-court

About Maple Court Nursing Home

Maple Court is a purpose-built home in Stafford, offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care and is easily reached from the M6. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, phone sockets and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes and professional entertainers. There is a large, landscaped garden with a fishpond and aviary as well as a secure patio area. There is also a small indoor garden and conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 80Residents
  • 80Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
