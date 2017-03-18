Maple Lodge offers dementia residential care from a purpose-built location in Stafford, close to the M6. It has a quiet lounge and an entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and interests. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, animal therapies and organised trips to local places of interest. The home has a GP service and a mobile hairdresser. There is a lawned garden with raised flowerbeds.

