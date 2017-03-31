Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Maria Care Services

Suite 54, Pure Offices, Pastures Avenue, St Georges, Weston Super Mare,
BS22 7SB
01934 522570
www.mariacare.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Maria Care Limited

Registered manager

Maria Edwards

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
