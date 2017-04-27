Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Marie Curie Nursing and Domiciliary Care Service, North East Region

Marie Curie Hospice, Marie Curie Drive, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE4 6SS
0191 219 1232
www.mariecurie.org.uk

Local authority

  • Newcastle upon Tyne

Who runs this service

  • Marie Curie

Registered manager

Audrey Rowe

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
