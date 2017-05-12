Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Marie Curie Nursing and Domiciliary Care Service North West Region

Maudsley Street, Bradford,
BD3 9LE
01274 337000

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • Marie Curie

Registered manager

Lynda Finney

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
