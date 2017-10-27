A small privately run residential care home, Marlborough Lodge Care Home aims to provide a high staffing ratio to residents with a homely atmosphere, a warm communal area and personalised bedrooms. Car parking facilities are at the rear of the home together with a small private garden. Activities and day trips are organised regularly, including entertainers and performers, and the home also helps their residents to organise and attend overnight holidays.

