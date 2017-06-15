Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Marrams

7 May Cottages, Back Road, Winterton On Sea, Great Yarmouth,
NR29 4BG
01493 394132
www.7maycottages.co.uk

About Marrams

Marrams is a purpose-built care home accommodating three residents in single ground floor en suite bedrooms. There is a shared lounge/dining area and large family kitchen. Residents are encouraged to remain as independent as possible while being given full support in areas where they need help. There is a drinks station where residents can make their own drinks if they wish and snacks and fruit are always available. Visitors and families are welcome at any time.

Accommodation

  • 3Residents
  • 3Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Jane Margaret Larter

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
