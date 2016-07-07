Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Master Quality Healthcare Services Ltd

Suite 18, Charles Roberts House, Charles Street, Horbury, Wakefield,
WF4 5FH
01924 261137
www.mqhealthcareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wakefield

Who runs this service

  • Master Quality Healthcare Services Ltd

Registered manager

Jacqueline Matuka

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
