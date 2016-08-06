Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Matrix Care Group Ltd - South Woodford

Unit 1C, 109 Maybank Road, South Woodford,
E18 1EJ
020 3101 3944
www.matrixcaregroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Matrix Care Group Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
