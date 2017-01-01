Mavis Bank is a purpose-built home at Bishopbriggs, on the outskirts of Glasgow, offering dementia, residential, nursing and end of life care, as well as specialist care for people with learning and physical disabilities. Some rooms have views across the garden and all have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. There is a cafe for residents to socialise with friends and family and an activities room to pursue hobbies and interests. The home has a hairdressing salon, visiting chiropodist and other therapists, and a GP service as well as a library service and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, exercise, pet therapy, coffee mornings, entertainment by professionals and local school children. Outdoors is a courtyard garden, summer house and patio area, while green-fingered enthusiasts have access to a potting shed to help keep the raised flowerbeds smart.

