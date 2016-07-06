Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Mayfair Homecare - Hounslow

Ashley House, 86-94 High Street, Hounslow,
TW3 1NH

Local authority

  • Hounslow

Who runs this service

  • Sevacare (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Seema Unnithan

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
