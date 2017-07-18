Mayfair Lodge is a modern, purpose built care home in the heart of Potters Bar, with excellent transport links with both the M25 and A1M nearby. It offers both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short breaks and day care. The home has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, themed areas and more. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities, but residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions and make it their own. A landscaped garden with raised flower beds and colourful plants surrounds the home and is designed to stimulate the senses. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities for residents.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.