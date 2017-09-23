Maynell House is a short distance from the town centre in a residential part of Old Felixstowe, so shops and amenities are close by. Formerly Felixstowe College, it is he a late Victorian listed building, extended and refurbished to retain its original features. All the bedrooms offer en suite facilities, television and telephone access, and residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true home from home . Residents can enjoy two acres of landscaped gardens, filled with mature trees and carefully tended lawns offering a variety of interesting surroundings and places to rest. The proximity of the nearby sea and cliffs also give the opportunity of a number of different short walks.

