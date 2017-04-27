Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Mboho Homecare

31 Nodes Drive, Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage,
SG2 8AJ
07533 582525
www.mbohohomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Mboho's Company Limited

Registered manager

Imo Sam

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
