Domiciliary care

MC Care Solutions

1077 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth,
BH7 6BE
01202 496989

Local authority

  • Bournemouth

Who runs this service

  • Ms Carol Flynn

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
