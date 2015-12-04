Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Meadow Bank House

Green Lane, Great Lever, Bolton,
BL3 2EF
01204 366258
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/meadowbank-house

About Meadow Bank House

Meadowbank House in Great Lever, Bolton, is a purpose-built home offering residential, nursing, respite, palliative and end of life care. It is easily reached from the M61 and A666. All rooms are en suite and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. The home has lounges and an activities room for hobbies and interests. There is a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and therapy services, and small pets are allowed. Organised activities include gardening, music therapy, baking, exercise, professional entertainers, coffee mornings and church services, as well as regular visits for pub lunches and trips to the beach. There are mature gardens and a secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 45Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bolton

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Young

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
