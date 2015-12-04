Meadowbank House in Great Lever, Bolton, is a purpose-built home offering residential, nursing, respite, palliative and end of life care. It is easily reached from the M61 and A666. All rooms are en suite and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. The home has lounges and an activities room for hobbies and interests. There is a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and therapy services, and small pets are allowed. Organised activities include gardening, music therapy, baking, exercise, professional entertainers, coffee mornings and church services, as well as regular visits for pub lunches and trips to the beach. There are mature gardens and a secure patio area.

