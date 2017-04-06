Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Meadow Home Care Services Ltd

8-10 Ulverley Green Road, Solihull,
B92 8BG
0121 706 2808

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Meadow Home Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Noel Anderson

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
