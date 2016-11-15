Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Meadow Lodge Home Care Services LLP

G3 Lincoln House, Lincoln Way, Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds,
LS25 6PJ
01977 689011
www.meadowlodgehcs.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Meadow Lodge Home Care Services LLP

Registered manager

Nicola Prankett

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
