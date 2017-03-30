Meadow View has been designed with comfort and luxury in mind. Situated in the village of Hersden, the home is a stone'__s throw from the beachside town of Herne Bay. There are plenty of lounges for residents to take part in activities with the dedicated activities leader who organises everything from animal therapy and light exercise classes to arts and crafts. There is also a top floor sun terrace for residents to relax with loved ones, who are welcome at any time, and a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. With a dedicated catering team, residents enjoy home-made meals as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served daily with afternoon tea.

