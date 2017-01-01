Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Meadowlands

Abernant Road, Aberdare,
CF44 0PY
01685 879292

About Meadowlands

Meadowlands is a purpose-built home in a residential area of Aberdare, convenient for the M4, offering dementia and nursing care. Many rooms are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There is a GP service, hairdressing salon, plus chiropody and other therapeutic services. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events and church services, plus outings to local places such as the library, parks and museum. There is a courtyard hard plus a secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 47Residents
  • 47Single rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
