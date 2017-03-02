Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Mears Care Chapel en le Frith

11 Market Place, Chapel En Le Frith, High Peak,
SK23 0EN
0333 999 7624
www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Mears Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
