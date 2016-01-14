Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Mears Care Limited Wallsend

Park View House, Front Street, Benton, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE7 7TZ
0191 270 2818

Local authority

  • North Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • Mears Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
