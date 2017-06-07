Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Mears Help to Live at Home Wiltshire

Unit C4 and C5, Beacon Business Centre, Hopton Road, Devizes,
SN10 2EY
07921 429662
www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Mears Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
