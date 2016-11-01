Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Mears Homecare Limited - Camberley

9 Minster Court, Tuscam Way, Camberley,
GU15 3YY
0333 321 8304
www.careuk.com

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Mears Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Julie Gillam

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
