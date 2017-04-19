Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Medacs Healthcare Old Trafford

Homecare Department, Ground Floor, West Wing, Quay West, Trafford Wharf Road, Trafford Park, Manchester,
M17 1HH
0161 888 2636
www.medacs.com

Local authority

  • Trafford

Who runs this service

  • Medacs Healthcare PLC

Registered manager

Kirsty Hamnett

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
