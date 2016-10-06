Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Medacs Homecare - Bristol

Office 6 Westbury Court, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol,
BS9 3EF
0117 950 6027
www.medacs.com

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Medacs Healthcare PLC

Registered manager

Cheryl Beard

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
