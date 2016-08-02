Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Medical Partnerships Limited

Tudor Lodge, 5 Fountain Lane, Hockley,
SS5 4ST
01702 206173
www.medicalpartnership.co.uk

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Medical Partnerships Ltd

Registered manager

John Magness

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
