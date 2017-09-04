Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Mediline Nurses & Carers Halifax Branch

Office 4 Trinity House, Blackwall, Halifax,
HX1 2QR
07837 557400

Local authority

  • Calderdale

Who runs this service

  • Mediline Nurses & Carers Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
