Residential care home

Mellish House Residential Home

Kings Hill, Great Cornard, Sudbury,
CO10 0EH
01787 372792
www.caringhomes.org

About Mellish House Residential Home

Located in the peaceful village of Great Cornard, Sudbury, Mellish House is a purpose-built home providing residential support for elderly people living with different types of dementia, including Alzheimer'__s disease, vascular dementia and Korsacoff'__s syndrome. It uses the Stirling approach to ensure that residents are able to move freely around the home, with bedrooms and communal areas appropriately laid out and clearly signposted to minimise confusion or disorientation. Many bedrooms feature a memory box by the front door, where mementos from a resident'__s life help to personalise their room and also remind staff and visitors of the individual'__s life story. The home has a light, airy and welcoming ambience and residents benefit from a broad range of activities.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Stour Sudbury Limited

Registered manager

Maekhala Allan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
