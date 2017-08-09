Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Melton Care Services Limited

45 Burton Street, Melton Mowbray,
LE13 1AF
01664 569943

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Melton Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
