Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Melton Mencap

Mencap Centre, Chapel Street, Melton Mowbray,
LE13 1LZ
01664 564237
www.melton-mencap.org.uk

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Melton Mowbray Mencap and Gateway

Registered manager

Yvonne Iwanczuk

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017