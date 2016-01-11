Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Mencap - East Suffolk Domiciliary Care Agency

Unit 1, Columba, Orion Court, Orion Avenue, Great Blakenham, Ipswich,
IP6 0LW
01473 564001

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Royal Mencap Society

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
