Domiciliary care

Mencap - Merseyside and Lancashire Support Service

4th Floor St Hughs House, Stanley Precinct, Liverpool,
L20 3QQ
0151 934 7840
www.mencap.org.uk

Local authority

  • Sefton

Who runs this service

  • Royal Mencap Society

Registered manager

Stephen Toolan

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
