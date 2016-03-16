Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Meresworth

Dell Wood, Field Way, Rickmansworth,
WD3 7EJ
01923 714300
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Meresworth

Meresworth care home is in Rickmansworth, with excellent transport links via the M25 and rail links lines into London. It is surrounded by three landscaped garden, while inside is a wide range of communal areas, including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished, and all rooms offer en suite facilities. A designated activity care worker is on hand to plan a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out. There are also several weekly clubs to get involved with, from bowling to gardening. For those living in the community who may benefit from a little extra support, a day care allows people to socialise and enjoy a more active life while gaining the additional help from carers.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 51Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Gabriela Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

