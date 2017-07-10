Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Merevale Way, Stenson Fields

66 Merevale Way, Stenson Fields, Derby,
DE24 3BR
01332 34e+11
www.tmusemwa.wixsite.com/tksstaffing

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • TKS Staffing Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
