Domiciliary care

Merseyside Branch Office

Units 320-322, Business First, Liverpool Business Centre, 25 Goodlass Road, Liverpool,
L24 9HJ
0151 482 4201
www.alternativefuturesgroup.org.uk

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • Alternative Futures Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
