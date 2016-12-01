Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Metro Homecare LTD

Suite B, 7th Floor, Hannibal House, Elephant And Castle, London,
SE1 6TE
020 7701 5161
www.metrohomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southwark

Who runs this service

  • Metro Homecare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
