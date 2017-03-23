Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Mewsbrook House

59 East Street, Littlehampton,
BN17 6AU
01903 713815
www.mewsbrookhouse.org.uk

About Mewsbrook House

Mewsbrook House cares for those over the age of 45 years with dementia and mental ill health, specialising in diverse behaviour and that which can be challenging for loved ones. Residents are encouraged to be as independent as possible and individuality is respected. The Mewsbrook House team aim to develop life skills, encourage freedom of choice and promote residents' sense of self-worth.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 47Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Lifetimecare Uk Ltd

Registered manager

Suzanne Grant

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
