Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

MHT Harrow

32 Harrow View, Harrow,
HA1 1RG
020 8427 8288
www.metropolitan.co.uk

Local authority

  • Harrow

Who runs this service

  • Metropolitan Housing Trust Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017