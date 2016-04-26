Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Mi Care Southern Limited

41B Church Road, Milford, Godalming,
GU8 5JB
01483 422205
www.micare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Mi Care Southern Ltd

Registered manager

Charlotte Lawrence

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
