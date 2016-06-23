Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Midland Care (UK) Ltd

19 Woodlands Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham,
B11 4EH
0330 111 1327

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Midland Care (UK) Ltd

Registered manager

Malik Khan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017