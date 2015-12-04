Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Mill House

55 Sheep Street, Chipping Campden,
GL55 6DR
01386 848990
www.caringhomes.org

About Mill House

Mill House stands in the beautiful market town of Chipping Campden, within easy walking distance of the bustling local high street, yet enjoying the peaceful surroundings of rolling countryside. It offers a variety of care packages, providing person-centred care tailored to meet individual needs, and works with outside professionals to play an active role in the local community.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 45Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Kim Mulford

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
