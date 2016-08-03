Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Mill Lane Nursing and Residential Home

79 Garrison Road, Felixstowe,
IP11 7RW
01394 279509
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Mill Lane Nursing and Residential Home

Mill Lane opened in 1976, in the Old Town residential area of Felixstowe, near to a range of shops and amenities. Once the local doctor s surgery, it has been extended and refurbished to offer a choice of welcoming reception rooms with attractive patio areas. The rooms are fully furnished but residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal effects to complement those already provided so that their room can become an individual retreat. The homes minibus regularly takes residents to the local theatre, on shopping trips or to benefit from the fresh sea air of the nearby coastline.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
