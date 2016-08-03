Mill Lane opened in 1976, in the Old Town residential area of Felixstowe, near to a range of shops and amenities. Once the local doctor s surgery, it has been extended and refurbished to offer a choice of welcoming reception rooms with attractive patio areas. The rooms are fully furnished but residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal effects to complement those already provided so that their room can become an individual retreat. The homes minibus regularly takes residents to the local theatre, on shopping trips or to benefit from the fresh sea air of the nearby coastline.

