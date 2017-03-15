Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Mill Rise

Lime Brook Way, off Lower Mile House Lane, Newcastle Under Lyme,
ST5 9GA
01782 662382
www.accordha.org.uk

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Accord Housing Association Limited

Registered manager

Julie Harwood

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
