Mill River Lodge care home is situated in the West Sussex town of Horsham and is close to the town centre with all its shops and amenities. The purpose-built care home opened in 2007 and provides 70 spacious en suite bedrooms divided equally into seven separate self-contained wings each with their own lounge and dining areas and team of care staff. The home offers a varied social activity schedule designed around residents_ hobbies and interests and aimed at maintaining strong community links.

