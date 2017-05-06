Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Mill River Lodge

Dukes Square, Denne Road, Horsham,
RH12 1JF
01403 227070
www.shaw.co.uk

About Mill River Lodge

Mill River Lodge care home is situated in the West Sussex town of Horsham and is close to the town centre with all its shops and amenities. The purpose-built care home opened in 2007 and provides 70 spacious en suite bedrooms divided equally into seven separate self-contained wings each with their own lounge and dining areas and team of care staff. The home offers a varied social activity schedule designed around residents_ hobbies and interests and aimed at maintaining strong community links.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Nadine Kearney

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
