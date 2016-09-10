Millbank supports 37 older people, including those living with dementia. It is situated near the historic market town of Newark and is easily accessible on foot or by public transport. Millbank was full redeveloped in 2013 and provides a range of accommodation for single residents and couples in the fully modernised Victorian House or the new wing. The gardens are fully wheelchair accessible and a varied range of activities and events are arranged by the staff for residents to participate in if they choose.

