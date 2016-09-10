Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Millbank

109 Mill Gate, Newark,
NG24 4UA
01636 703625
www.heritagecare.co.uk

About Millbank

Millbank supports 37 older people, including those living with dementia. It is situated near the historic market town of Newark and is easily accessible on foot or by public transport. Millbank was full redeveloped in 2013 and provides a range of accommodation for single residents and couples in the fully modernised Victorian House or the new wing. The gardens are fully wheelchair accessible and a varied range of activities and events are arranged by the staff for residents to participate in if they choose.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 38Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Heritage Care Limited

Registered manager

Diane Dunn

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
