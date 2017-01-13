Merino Court is a purpose-built home in a residential area of Greenock, easily reached from the A78, offering dementia, nursing and residential care. It has quiet lounges plus a stimulating sensory room. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon and a library service. Staff run organised activities such as quizzes, professional entertainment and performances by local schools. The outdoor areas include an orchard, a lawned garden with a putting green, and a secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.